Russia sees 2023 grain harvest at 140 mln tonnes, including 93 mln tonnes of wheat

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest in 2023 is seen at 140 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said during a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The wheat crop is seen at 93 million tonnes, Patrushev said.

The 2023 grain harvest is down from last year's record high but still its second-largest ever.

