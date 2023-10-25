News & Insights

Commodities

Russia sees 2023 grain harvest at 140 mln tonnes, including 93 mln tonnes of wheat

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

October 25, 2023 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest in 2023 is seen at 140 million tonnes, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said during a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The wheat crop is seen at 93 million tonnes, Patrushev said.

The 2023 grain harvest is down from last year's record high but still its second-largest ever.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Maxim Rodionov. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.