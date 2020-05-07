Russia seen selling $2.5 bln to support rouble in May - survey

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=RUDMIN%3DECI poll results

Finance ministry to announce FX selling plan on May 8

MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is expected to more than double its selling of foreign currency from state reserves to $2.5 billion in May after a slump in prices for oil, Russia's key exports, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Daily FX selling is seen rising by nearly threefold to $147 million between May 13 and June 4, according to Reuters calculations.

The finance ministry is set to announce its selling plan for the month ahead on Friday at 0900 GMT.

The median forecast from a survey of five analysts suggested Russia would sell 185 billion roubles ($2.50 billion) worth of foreign currency from its state reserves between May 13 and June 4.

Individual forecasts ranged from 80 billion roubles to 330 billion roubles.

In the previous period, between April 7 and May 12, the ministry had planned to sell 77.8 billion roubles but total FX interventions increased after prices for Russian crude blend Urals URL-E slipped below $25 per barrel.

($1 = 73.9812 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Marrow)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

