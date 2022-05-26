Russia says Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings

May 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that reporters from Western countries will be expelled from Russia if YouTube GOOGL.O blocks access to her briefings, TASS news agency reported.

Zakharova holds a weekly briefly on topical issues in Russian foreign policy that is broadcast on YouTube and other platforms.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.