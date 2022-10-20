US Markets

Russia says U.S. 'blackmail' over fertilizer exports threatens global food security

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington was "blackmailing" and "persecuting" those that try to trade with Russia and was therefore compromising global food security.

The U.S. has not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but sanctions on Russia's shipping, insurance, logistics and payments infrastructure are thwarting Russia's ability to export crucial fertilizers and chemicals, Moscow says.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular