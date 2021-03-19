US Markets
TWTR

Russia says Twitter yet to remove banned content after threat of being blocked - Ifax

Contributor
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Russia's communications watchdog said on Friday that Twitter had yet to respond to its requests to remove banned content after threatening to block the social media platform in one month unless it complied with its demands, the Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog said on Friday that Twitter TWTR.N had yet to respond to its requests to remove banned content after threatening to block the social media platform in one month unless it complied with its demands, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow said earlier this month it had slowed down the speed of Twitter inside Russia in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove a specific list of banned content.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular