Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter TWTR.N had started complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia.

It said Twitter had removed 60% of such content since Moscow slowed the speed of its service in March to press its demand.

Russia this month extended the punitive slowdown until May 15, while acknowledging that the U.S. social media company had sped up the deletion of content.

