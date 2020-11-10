Russia says too early to discuss changes to OPEC+ oil deal, Ifax reports

Alexander Novak, who has the approval of Russian lawmakers to take up the post of a deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday it was too early to talk about possible changes to the OPEC+ deal on oil cuts, Interfax news agency reported.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) for OPEC+, an informal grouping of producers that includes OPEC, Russia and their allies, is due to be held on Nov. 17.

