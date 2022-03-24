US Markets

Russia says to continue with energy projects, including Arctic LNG 2

March 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia will continue implementation of its energy projects, including Arctic LNG 2, led by Novatek NVTK.MM

She also said that Russia will continue cooperation with the West on green energy.

