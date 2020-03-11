Russia says there is no risk of GDP declining in 2020 - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product is not at risk of falling in 2020, the Interfax news agency cited First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying on Wednesday, who added that inflation is unlikely to exceed its target of 4% this year.

The rouble hit a four-year low on Tuesday and stocks plunged to levels not seen since January 2019, but Belousov said there is no sign that a "second wave" will hit markets, already hammered by low oil prices and uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;)) Keywords: RUSSIA ECONOMY/GDP (URGENT)

