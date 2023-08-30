News & Insights

Russia says talks with Turkey to discuss alternative to Black Sea deal

August 30, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Maria Kiselyova andn Mark Trevelyan for Reuters

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart will discuss a proposal by Moscow for an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal when they meet this week, Lavrov's ministry said on Wednesday.

Under the plan, Russia would send a million tons of grain to Turkey at a discounted price, with financial support from Qatar, to be processed in Turkey and sent to countries most in need, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We consider this project as the optimal working alternative to the Black Sea deal," it said, referring to the arrangement that Russia quit in July.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova andn Mark Trevelyan)

