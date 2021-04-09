Russia says Sputnik shot less effective against South Africa variant - Ifax

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus shot is less effective against the South African variant but still does better than other vaccines, the lead scientist behind it was cited as saying on Friday.

"With regards to the 'South African' strain, the effictiveness of the antibodies produced by Sputnik V, like all other vaccines, against it declines," Alexander Gintsburg said, according to the Interfax news agency.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.