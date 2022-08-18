Russia says 'quiet' diplomacy on Griner prisoner swap with U.S. ongoing

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was engaged in "quiet diplomacy" with the United States regarding a potential prisoner swap that would include basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable".

Washington, which has argued that Griner was wrongfully detained, has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.