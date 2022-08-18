US Markets

Russia says 'quiet' diplomacy on Griner prisoner swap with U.S. ongoing

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was engaged in "quiet diplomacy" with the United States regarding a potential prisoner swap that would include basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable".

Washington, which has argued that Griner was wrongfully detained, has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich)

