Russia says proposed oil price cap is 'anti-market' measure

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 30, 2022 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal by Western countries to introduce a cap on the price of Russian oil was an "anti-market" measure that would disrupt supply chains and worsen the situation on global energy markets.

"We have repeatedly said that the introduction of the so-called ceiling on Russian oil prices is not just a non-market mechanism, it is an anti-market measure," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She added that Russia would not supply oil to countries imposing a price cap.

(Reporting by Reuters)

