US Markets

Russia says Nord Stream 2, TurkStream to improve Europe's energy security

Contributor
Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines are designed to improve the energy security of Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines are designed to improve the energy security of Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project, which will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe, has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular