Russia says Nord Stream 2, TurkStream to improve Europe's energy security

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines are designed to improve the energy security of Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project, which will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe, has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

