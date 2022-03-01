Russia says Meta, Google should be held accountable for 'inciting war' -Ifax

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said a system should be created to hold western tech giants, including Meta Platforms Inc FB.O and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, responsible for what it called "inciting war", the Interfax news agency reported.

State communications Roskomnadzor also demanded that foreign internet services stop discriminating against Russian media in Europe.

Google and Meta are among internet companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia after failing to open local offices and take other measures required by a communications law.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Jon Boyle)

