Russia says lack of NATO security guarantees would lead to confrontation - RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday warned of confrontation should the United States and NATO fail to give Russia security guarantees concerning its eastern expansion, the RIA news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin has demanded legally binding security guarantees that NATO will not expand further east or place its weapons close to Russian territory; Washington has repeatedly said no country can veto Ukraine's NATO hopes.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Philippa Fletcher)

