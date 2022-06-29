Russia says it's not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over gas turbine issue

June 29 (Reuters) - Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow was not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over repairs to a turbine which Moscow has cited as its reason for cutting gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom GAZP.MM this month cut flows to 40% of usual levels, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, SIEGn.DE in Canada.

The Kremlin says western sanctions have delayed the return of the equipment from Canada to Gazprom.

(Reporting by Reuters)

