News & Insights

US Markets

Russia says it won't ditch plans to boost LNG output due to US sanctions

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

November 09, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia will not abandon its plans to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to 100 million tonnes a year because of U.S. sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In a new package of sanctions announced this month, the United States targeted a major Russian entity involved in the development, operation and ownership of a massive project in Siberia known as Arctic-2 LNG.

Russian companies have already learned to overcome such obstacles, Zakharova told a briefing.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.