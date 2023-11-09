Russia says it won't ditch plans to boost LNG output due to US sanctions

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia will not abandon its plans to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to 100 million tonnes a year because of U.S. sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In a new package of sanctions announced this month, the United States targeted a major Russian entity involved in the development, operation and ownership of a massive project in Siberia known as Arctic-2 LNG.

Russian companies have already learned to overcome such obstacles, Zakharova told a briefing.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

