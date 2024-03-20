Russia says it will adjust grain export duties but not cancel them

Adds quotes, context from paragraph 2

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday that Russia will adjust grain export duties but will not cancel them.

His comments followed criticism of the duties from farmers, against a background of falling world prices for grain.

Patrushev said duties had been adjusted at the start of the last season, and would be again for the new season, but did not mention specific figures.

"We are trying to lower the financial burden on producers of grain. Based on this, we will adjust the duty. But we will not cancel it," he said.

