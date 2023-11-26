News & Insights

Russia says it thwarts 20 Ukrainian drones, Moscow attacked

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

November 26, 2023 — 12:16 am EST

Written by Guy Faulconbridge for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted a major Ukrainian drone attack with at least 20 drones shot down over Russian regions, including Moscow.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian drones were shot down over regions including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk. One person was injured in Tula when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, the region's governor Alexei Dyumin said.

"A mass drone attack was attempted overnight," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Ukrainian drones were shot down in several areas of the Moscow region, Russian officials said.

The Kommersant newspaper said that flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow's main airports due to the drone attack.

