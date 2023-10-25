News & Insights

US Markets

Russia says it rehearsed delivering a massive retaliatory nuclear strike

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSIAN STATE DUMA

October 25, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds quote from Kremlin statement in paragraph 2, context

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia has successfully tested its ability to deliver a massive retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea and air, a Kremlin statement said on Wednesday.

"Practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place during the training," the statement said.

State TV showed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu talking to Putin about the exercise.

The same Kremlin statement said a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile had been fired from a test site in Russia's far east, that a nuclear-powered submarine had launched a ballistic missile from the Barents Sea, and that Tu-95MS long-range bombers had test-fired air-launched cruise missiles.

The exercise comes at a time when Russia is locked in what it casts as an existential standoff with the West over Ukraine and as it revokes its ratification of a landmark nuclear testing treaty to bring itself into line with the United States.

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Gareth Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.