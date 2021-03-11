US Markets
Russia says it offered Twitter talks after slowdown, but firm not responding - Interfax

Contributor
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia's state communications watchdog said on Thursday it had offered discussions with Twitter after restricting access to the platform for Russian users, but that the company was not responding, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia said on Wednesday it was slowing Twitter down in retaliation for what it called a failure to remove banned content, and threatened to block the U.S. social media platform outright.

Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, said it was "absurd" of Twitter to accuse Russia of seeking to throttle online public conversation, Interfax reported.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

TWTR

