Russia says it made rouble coupon payments on 2028 dollar-denominated Eurobonds

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday it had transferred 10.9 billion roubles, or the equivalent of $159.4 million, to the National Settlement Depository as coupon payments on U.S. dollar-denominated Russian Eurobonds due in 2028 RU008854319=.

"Obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters)

