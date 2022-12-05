Russia says it made rouble coupon payment on 2025 euro-denominated Eurobonds

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry said on Monday it had transferred 3.3 billion roubles, or the equivalent of 50.3 million euros, to the National Settlement Depositary as a coupon payment on euro-denominated Russian Eurobonds due in 2025. RU000A0ZZVE6=

"Obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

