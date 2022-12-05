Russia says it made rouble coupon payment on 2025 euro-denominated Eurobonds

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

December 05, 2022 — 03:50 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry said on Monday it had transferred 3.3 billion roubles, or the equivalent of 50.3 million euros, to the National Settlement Depositary as a coupon payment on euro-denominated Russian Eurobonds due in 2025. RU000A0ZZVE6=

"Obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.