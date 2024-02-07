Russia says it intercepts Ukrainian airborne attacks on Belgorod region

Adds second wave of attacks, paragraphs 1, 4-5

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia's air defence systems intercepted two waves of Ukrainian airborne attacks on Wednesday, destroying a total of 12 rockets and drones over the southwestern region of Belgorod, Russian officials said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the initial attack was carried out with Czech-made Vampire rockets, the same type which, according to Moscow, was used in deadly strikes on the city of Belgorod in late December.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two people had been injured.

The Defence Ministry later reported that air defence units had downed five more vampire rockets launched in a second wave.

Gladkov said the attacks damaged windows, roofs and facades on several dwellings, but reported no casualties.

Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine have often come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the two-year war that started with Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Ukraine has also launched a series of attacks against Russian energy installations in recent weeks and the war shows no signs of slowing.

