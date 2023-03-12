Commodities

Russia says it has not taken part in grain deal renewal talks

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

March 12, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

March 12 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Russian representatives had not yet taken part in negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain deal.

"There have been no negotiations on this subject, especially with the participation of Russian representatives," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The next round of talks on extending the deal will be held in Geneva on March 13 between Russia's delegation and top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan, Zakharova said.

