Russia says it has got lots of requests for meetings with Lavrov at OSCE meeting

November 29, 2023 — 04:32 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had received a lot of requests for one-on-one meetings with Sergei Lavrov, Moscow's top diplomat, on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in North Macedonia.

Lavrov is expected to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which takes place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

"I can confirm that there are a lot of requests for bilateral meetings," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, told reporters.

"There will be multilateral meetings in multilateral formats, and bilateral meetings are planned as well," she said.

She said that the foreign ministry will provide details on Lavrov's schedule in Skopje later.

Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania on Tuesday said their foreign ministers would boycott the meeting because of Lavrov's planned attendance.

