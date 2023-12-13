Russia says it has downed drones over Moscow, adjacent region

Adds more drones downed

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian air defences downed two hostile drones over Moscow on Thursday morning, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with no casualties or damage reported.

Separately, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying a total of nine drones have been destroyed over the Moscow region and the adjacent Kaluga region. It did not provide a breakdown.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

