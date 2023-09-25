News & Insights

Russia says it downs Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, Kursk regions

Credit: REUTERS/ODESA REGIONAL PROSECUTOR'S OFFI

September 25, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by Maxim Rodionov and Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian air defence units repelled several Ukraine drone attacks over the Belgorod and Kursk regions late on Monday, destroying at least 11 drones in total, Russia's defence ministry said.

The ministry in several separate statements on its Telegram messaging app said that seven drones were downed over the Belgorod region and four over the Kursk region.

The ministry provided no information on possible damage or injuries from the attacks. Moscow rarely discloses details, unless civilian or non-military infrastructure is damaged.

Both Belgorod and Kursk regions border Ukraine and have been subject to numerous drone attacks in the course of the war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attacks.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps Kyiv's counteroffensive.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

