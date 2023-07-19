News & Insights

US Markets

Russia says it destroys stray Ukrainian mine in Black Sea

July 19, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday its forces destroyed a stray Ukrainian mine drifting in the south-western part of the Black Sea.

It said the mine was detected by Russia's Black Sea fleet, floating about 180 km (111 miles) northeast of the Bosporus Strait.

"On the decision of the ship's commander, a Ka-27 helicopter was taken into the air, whose crew eliminated the mine with machine-gun fire," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.