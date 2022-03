March 17 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Thursday it has continued gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

It said the requests stood at 94.6 million cubic metres for March 17, broadly in line with the previous day.

(Reporting by Reuters)

