Russia says is not interested in Black Sea grain deal - TASS

February 29, 2024 — 03:46 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russia is not interested in renewing the Black Sea grain deal and has its own grain export capabilities, the TASS news agency cited Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Thursday.

The deal, which ended in the middle of last year, had allowed Ukraine to ship grain out of its Black Sea ports.

