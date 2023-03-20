Commodities

Russia says future of Black Sea grain deal hinges on Swift progress

March 20, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia will not agree in May to the renewal of a deal allowing for the export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports unless issues around the Swift financial messaging system are resolved and other restrictions are lifted, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Russia said last week it had agreed to extend the deal for a further 60 days. Ukraine and Turkey, which helped broker the original deal along with the United Nations, wanted the deal extended for a further 120 days.

