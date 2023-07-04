Russia says EU's SWIFT proposal for grain deal 'unworkable'

July 4 (Reuters) - Proposals to set up a subsidiary of the Russian state agricultural bank for the purpose of the Black Sea grain deal are "unworkable", a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was commenting on a Financial Times report that the European Union had proposed a special subsidiary of the Russian bank could be connected to the SWIFT international payment system from which the bank itself has been cut off.

(Reporting by Reuters)

