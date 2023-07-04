News & Insights

Commodities

Russia says EU's SWIFT proposal for grain deal 'unworkable'

Credit: REUTERS/MEHMET CALISKAN

July 04, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Proposals to set up a subsidiary of the Russian state agricultural bank for the purpose of the Black Sea grain deal are "unworkable", a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was commenting on a Financial Times report that the European Union had proposed a special subsidiary of the Russian bank could be connected to the SWIFT international payment system from which the bank itself has been cut off.

(Reporting by Reuters)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.