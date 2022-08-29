Russia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Belousov said Russia's gross domestic produce would fall by "a little more than 2%" this year. That will be followed by a decline of "no more than 1%" in 2023, Belousov predicted.

Some economists were predicting a 15% collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More