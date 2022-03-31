Russia says completes buyback of 2022 Eurobond, holders receive roubles

Adds detail

March 31 (Reuters) - Russia has bought back 72.4% of its dollar-denominated 2022 Eurobonds RU076747245= days before their maturity date, paying roubles to holders of the paper, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Russia has also met its obligations on 2030 Eurobonds RU011428878= in full, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's ability to fulfil debt obligations is in focus after sweeping Western sanctions in response to what Russia calls "a special military operation" have frozen nearly a half of the country's state reserves and limited Moscow's access to global payment systems.

The finance ministry said holders of Eurobonds maturing on April 4 have received 124.4 billion roubles ($1.58 billion), which is the equivalent of the nominal value of the bonds plus accumulated coupon payouts.

In U.S. dollar terms, Russia received Eurobonds with nominal value of nearly $1.45 billion, having bought them back at 100% of their nominal value.

The finance ministry said it has informed London branch of Citibank, which acts as the payment agent, that the outstanding amount of 2022 Eurobonds was $552.4 million.

Bondholders who have not sold their Eurobonds under the voluntary offer will be paid in U.S. dollars on April 4, a source familiar with the buyout process told Reuters. Russia has made other dollar coupon payments earlier this month.

Russia has said the buyback of the Eurobonds would stop discrimination against Russian bondholders, who were not able to access funds that are due to be sent to settlement system Euroclear.

The finance ministry did not say how much of the 2022 issue was owned by foreign investors, but a Russian source familiar with the process had said that the bulk of the Eurobonds due next week has been split among Russian holders.

Russian Agricultural Bank, one of the country's biggest lenders, said over 70% of holders of 2022 Eurobonds that the bank had on its balance have applied for the buyback.

Russia's next deadline is on April 4, when it is also due to pay $84 million in coupons on a 2042 sovereign dollar bond RU076747385=.

Earlier on Thursday, the finance ministry paid 50.2 billion roubles ($637.5 million) in coupons on seven rouble-denominated OFZ treasury bond issues.

($1 = 78.7500 roubles)

