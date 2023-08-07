News & Insights

Russia says coalition drones flew dangerously close to Russian warplanes over Syria

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

August 07, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Maxim Rodionov for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Two drones of the U.S.-led coalition in Syria dangerously approached Russian Su-35 military jets on Sunday, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit was quoted as telling RIA news agency.

According to Kulit, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, both close interactions occurred in the morning - one over Raqqa and the other one over the Mediterranean Sea.

"The Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism by taking the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision with the coalition's unmanned aerial vehicles," Kulit was quoted by RIA as saying.

Similar such close encounters have been regularly reported in recent days by both Russia and the United States in Syria.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Grant McCool)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

