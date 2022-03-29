Russia says clear rules for gas payment in roubles ready by Thursday

Adds detail, comments from speaker of Russian upper house of parliament

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, saying they needed to understand that Western "economic warfare" against Moscow had created a new set of market conditions.

"No one will supply gas for free, it is simply impossible, and you can pay for it only in roubles," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that in line with a March 31 deadline set by President Vladimir Putin, "all modalities are being developed so that this system is simple, understandable and feasible for respected European and international buyers."

Putin's order last week to charge "unfriendly" countries in roubles for Russian gas has boosted the currency after it fell to all-time lows when the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which also sent European gas prices higher.

The move drew strong criticism from European countries, which pay for Russian gas mostly in euros and say Russia is not entitled to redraw contracts. Russia has so far met its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe.

Peskov said that Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine and is entitled to defend itself against sanctions, has been and will be a reliable supplier of gas.

Foreign companies would need to buy roubles and use them to make payments for gas, he added.

Separately, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, said Russia was ready if Europe refused to buy Russian energy supplies.

If that happened, it could redirect supplies to Asian markets among others, TASS news agency quoted her as saying.

(Reporting by Reuters, editing by Mark Trevelyan and Alexander Smith)

