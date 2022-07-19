Russia says Apple violates antitrust laws

July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's competition authority said on Tuesday that U.S. tech giant Apple APPL.O is in violation of the country's antitrust laws due to its dominant position in the app store market.

In a statement, the federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an investigation.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.