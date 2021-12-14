US Markets

Russia sanctions debate shouldn't single out Nord Stream 2 - German govt source

Contributors
Sarah Marsh Reuters
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline should not be singled out in discussions over possible sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis as there are other Gazprom pipelines to Europe, a German government source said on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline should not be singled out in discussions over possible sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis as there are other Gazprom GAZP.MM pipelines to Europe, a German government source said on Tuesday.

Western countries have threatened to impose tough economic and political sanctions on Moscow should it invade Ukraine.

Russia needs to explain the goal of its military build-up on Ukraine's border, the German government source said, two days before EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels to discuss the issue.

The source added the best answer to the Russian threat was not arms deliveries to Ukraine but a de-escalation of the situation whicht could be engineered by a revival of negotiations between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine in the so-called Normandy format.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Sabine Siebold)

((sarah.marsh@thomsonreuters.com; +53 5217 0928; Reuters Messaging: sarah.marsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular