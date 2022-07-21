Russia sanctions 39 individuals from Australian security services, defence firms

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia has added 39 representatives of Australian security services and defence companies to a "stop-list" that bars them from entering the country, in response to a sanctions law adopted by Canberra, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Australia has adopted a sanctions law similar to the U.S. Magnitsky Act that provides for targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against individuals.

The original act, adopted by the United States in 2012, is named after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who was arrested and later died in prison in Russia in 2009 after accusing Russian officials of a massive tax fraud.

(Reporting by Reuters)

