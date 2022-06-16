US Markets

Russia sanctions 121 Australians, including journalists and defence figures

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was sanctioning an additional 121 Australian citizens, including journalists and defence officials, citing what it calls a "Russophobic agenda" in the country.

Among the sanctioned individuals are journalists from Australia's ABC News, Sydney Morning Herald and Sky News, as well as various defence officials, it said.

Russia announced a similar move against dozens of British journalists on Tuesday, in what Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and the "spreading of false information about Russia".

