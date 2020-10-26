Russia (RSX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Russia ETF (Symbol: RSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.20, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Russia shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.14 per share, with $26.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.