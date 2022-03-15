Russia rouble payment of USD coupons would be a sovereign default -Fitch

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday that if Russia were to make two U.S. dollar bond coupon payments due Wednesday in rubles, it would constitute a sovereign default after a grace period expiration.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month triggered sanctions from across the world that have limited Moscow's ability to access and allocate cash.

"The payment in local currency of Russia's U.S. dollar Eurobond coupons due on 16 March would, if it were to occur, constitute a sovereign default, on expiry of the 30-day grace period," Fitch said in a statement.

Russia is due to make two hard currency coupon payments of near $117 million on Wednesday.

