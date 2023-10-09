News & Insights

Russia resumes seaborne diesel exports after partially lifting ban

October 09, 2023 — 04:25 am EDT

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Natalia Chumakova

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's top seaborne exporter of diesel just ahead of the United States, resumed exports of the fuel on Monday after it lifted its ban on most fuel exports following a decline in domestic wholesale prices.

Russian exports of gasoline and cross-border supplies of diesel by rail and road are still prohibited, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

On Sept. 21 Russia temporarily banned most exports of gasoline and diesel to cope with a domestic market shortage, with pipeline operator Transneft TRNF_p.MM halting diesel shipments from Primorsk from Sept. 22. The ban was partially lifted on Friday.

TASS news agency cited a spokesman for Transneft as saying that the oil pipeline monopoly had restarted diesel exports on Saturday.

Pavel Sorokin, Russia's first deputy energy minister, told RBC TV that storage at oil refineries had been full, which could lead to a decline in refining volumes.

"We will take further steps depending on the situation," he said.

LSEG data showed that one tanker carrying a cargo of diesel left the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on Monday and three more were docked ready for loading.

All four vessels were chartered in September and had been waiting offshore since the export ban was introduced.

The Chiba, Prime V, Romeos and Eternal Sunshine are each expected to carry about 33,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulphur diesel.

Diesel is Russia's biggest oil product export, at about 35 million metric tons last year, of which almost three-quarters were shipped via pipeline. Russia also exported 4.8 million tons of gasoline in 2022.

Of that, 3.5 million tons of gasoline and 6.6 million tons of diesel were exported by rail, according to the LSEG data.

Russia has been tackling both shortages and high fuel prices in recent months, which have hurt farmers in particular during the harvesting season.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
