Russia resumes beef, pork imports from 12 units of Brazilian producers

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia will resume beef and pork imports from 12 subsidiaries of Brazilian producers from Nov. 25, its agriculture safety watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

Most of the restrictions on Brazilian beef and pork producers in Russia have been in place since 2017 due to their use of the feed additive ractopamine, an allegation Brazilian meat industry groups have denied.

Moscow allowed beef imports from another 3 units of major Brazilian beef exporters last week as it moved to boost domestic supply.

Further supplies will resume from nine units producing pork and three units producing beef from Thursday, the watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, added. It did not name the producers.

"Rosselkhoznadzor continues to work on expanding the list of Brazilian producers certified to supply beef to Russia," it said.

Russia plans to set a duty-free import quota for up to 200,000 tonnes of beef in 2022 to boost domestic supply as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic inflation, which is at a 5-year high.

For Brazil - the world's largest beef exporter - Russia is a promising market as its exports to China were temporarily suspended in September after two cases of mad cow disease were reported in the South American nation.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

