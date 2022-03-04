Russia restricts access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty - RIA

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia.

(Reporting by Moscow bureau; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.