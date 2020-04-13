Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases

Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Russia on Monday reported 2,558 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 18,328. Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said that 148 people diagnosed with the virus have died so far.

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 2,558 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 18,328.

Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said that 148 people diagnosed with the virus have died so far, an overnight rise of 18.

