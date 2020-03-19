Russia reports its first coronavirus death

Adds detail

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported its first coronavirus-related death, an unnamed 79-year-old woman in Moscow with underlying health issues who died from pneumonia after testing positive for the virus.

Russia, which has temporarily barred entry to foreigners and imposed an array of flight restrictions, has reported 147 coronavirus cases so far, less than many other European countries.

That figure has risen sharply in recent days however, but authorities have said the situation is under control and that most infected people have entered Russia from coronavirus hot spots.

Some doctors have questioned the veracity of Russian data, given what they say is the patchy nature of testing. But the government has said it has been totally transparent about its handling of the crisis, and that its statistics are accurate.

Moscow's coronavirus crisis centre said in a statement on Thursday that the elderly woman who died had begun receiving treatment last week in a private clinic before being moved to a hospital specialising in infectious diseases.

It did not say where the woman was thought to have picked up the virus, but said her circle of close acquaintances had been identified and was under medical observation.

None of them were displaying any serious coronavirus symptoms, it said. Russians aged over 60 were strongly advised to minimise contacts with other people, it added.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

