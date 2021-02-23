Russia reports explosion on gas pipeline in region near Kazakhstan - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russian authorities said there was an explosion on a gas pipeline in the region of Orenburg near Kazakhstan on Tuesday and emergency services were being deployed to the area, the RIA news agency reported.

The energy ministry said in a separate statement that a fall in pipeline pressure had been identified in the Orenburg-Novopskov pipeline and that a segment of the pipeline had been shut off early on Tuesday.

It said a part of the pipeline had been damaged but that no one had been hurt.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Vladimir Soldatkin, Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Louise Heavens)

