Russia reports explosion on gas pipeline in region near Kazakhstan - RIA

Contributors
Tom Balmforth Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Anastasia Teterevleva Reuters
Published

Russian authorities said there was an explosion on a gas pipeline in the region of Orenburg near Kazakhstan on Tuesday and emergency services were being deployed to the area, the RIA news agency reported.

The energy ministry said in a separate statement that a fall in pipeline pressure had been identified in the Orenburg-Novopskov pipeline and that a segment of the pipeline had been shut off early on Tuesday.

It said a part of the pipeline had been damaged but that no one had been hurt.

